Connor scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Connor hadn't scored since his hat trick Opening Night versus the Stars. The 28-year-old tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. While he hasn't found the twine consistently, Connor's playmaking has more than made up for the lack of goals. He's at four tallies, six helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through eight appearances. At his best, he's got 40-goal potential and should also continue to play above a point-per-game pace on the Jets' top line.