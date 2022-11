Connor scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Connor's goal at 11:21 of the third period looked like the dagger, but Jason Robertson had other plans, helping the Stars force overtime. With five goals over his last five games, Connor is starting to look like himself again after a sluggish start on offense. The 25-year-old winger has seven tallies, 10 assists, 70 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 19 contests overall.