Stanley scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Stanley scored at 18:17 of the third period to force overtime. He picked up two assists over eight games between his most recent goals. The 27-year-old blueliner has a career-high nine goals and 18 points, and he's added 58 shots on net, 97 PIM, 89 hits and 67 blocked shots over 54 outings. He's set for unrestricted free agency this summer, so it's possible he'll be traded to a contender, which would help the Jets with a likely retool.