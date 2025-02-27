Thomas was scratched for the fourth straight game in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Thomas got into six of eight games between Jan. 22 and Feb. 7, but he failed to record a point in that span. The Kings have opted to go back to dressing seven defensemen, with Thomas the forward most frequently coming out of the lineup to accommodate that composition. The 25-year-old has had a tough season with just three points over 22 outings after producing four points in a seven-game sample late in 2023-24. He's too old to have his development prioritized at this point, which makes it tough to see him carving out much playing time when the Kings are healthy.