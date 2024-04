Thomas registered an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Thomas continues to impress in limited minutes with three goals and an assist over six contests. The 24-year-old has exceeded 10 minutes of ice time just twice. He's added nine shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating. Until the Kings are at full health, Thomas is just about guaranteed a place in the lineup, but it's unclear if that will carry over into the playoffs.