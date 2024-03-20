Talbot stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Talbot took care of business, limiting the damage to goals by Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski. The 36-year-old Talbot has won five of his last eight outings, and he hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his last 13 appearances. He improved to 21-16-6 with a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 44 games this season. David Rittich will start Wednesday versus the Wild, but Talbot should be back between the pipes against the Lightning on Saturday.