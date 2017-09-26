Kings' Jordan Nolan: Gets waived Tuesday
Nolan was waived by the Kings on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
A power forward listed at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, Nolan has accumulated a mere 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 292 career games with the Kings. His NHL resume features back-to-back seasons of eclipsing 100 hits (2013-15), but zoning in on one-trick ponies is not a great approach to take in fantasy hockey. Besides, he's likely to clear waivers and head to AHL Ontario.
