Greentree scored twice in OHL Windsor's 6-5 shootout loss to Saginaw.

Greentree is off to a strong start for the Spitfires, racking up six goals, 12 points and 35 shots on net over eight games. While that's good offense, he was better last year with 49 goals and 119 points over 64 regular-season appearances. He'll be 20 in January and should be a candidate for AHL Ontario's roster in 2026-27, though he's talented enough that it might not take him long to get a look on the Kings' NHL roster.