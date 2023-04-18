Roy logged an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Roy set up Adrian Kempe's goal 52 seconds into the third period, which got the Kings on the board. After shaking off a 13-game point drought in the regular-season finale, the 28-year-old now has three assists over his last two contests. He had a career-high 26 points with 153 blocked shots, 135 shots on net and 119 hits in 2022-23, so it'll likely be his non-scoring production that offers some fantasy value in postseason pools.