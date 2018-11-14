Budaj allowed four goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It was a troubling outing for the 36-year-old netminder, who was eventually pulled and replaced by Cal Petersen. The Kings offered little help to Budaj, but he'll need to shake it off and get ready for a possible start Friday against the Blackhawks.

