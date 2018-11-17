Kings' Peter Budaj: Ready for backup duty
Budaj (illness) will serve as the backup goalie for Friday's game versus the Blackhawks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This bodes well for Budaj's chances to start Saturday against the Predators while Cal Petersen will get Friday's start. Budaj struggled in his only start of the year, allowing four goals on 19 shots to a strong Toronto team.
