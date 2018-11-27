Kings' Peter Budaj: Sent packing Tuesday
Budaj was demoted to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, per the AHL transactions page.
Rather than sending rookie Cal Peterson back to the minors, it appears the Kings have opted to keep the youth around and will instead send the veteran back to the minors. This could indicate that Jonathan Quick -- who was activated off injured reserve Tuesday -- will cede some starts in goal after a mediocre showing to open the season. Budaj should remain the top backup option if either of the two lands on injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...