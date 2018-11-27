Budaj was demoted to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, per the AHL transactions page.

Rather than sending rookie Cal Peterson back to the minors, it appears the Kings have opted to keep the youth around and will instead send the veteran back to the minors. This could indicate that Jonathan Quick -- who was activated off injured reserve Tuesday -- will cede some starts in goal after a mediocre showing to open the season. Budaj should remain the top backup option if either of the two lands on injured reserve.