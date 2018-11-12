Budaj will start Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The 36-year-old veteran netminder takes over starting duties considering both Jack Cambell and Jonathan Quick are out with knee injuries. Budaj has one NHL appearance this season, back on Oct. 13. Since then, he's started three games in AHL Ontario, going 1-2-0 with a 6.16 GAA and a .825 save percentage.