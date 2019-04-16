Budaj will call it a career following the end of AHL Ontario's 2018-19 campaign.

Budaj saw action in 368 NHL games over the course of his 13-year career, in which he posted a 158-132-40 record with 18 shutouts and a .904 save percentage. The veteran netminder saw his spot as the No. 2 in Los Angeles taken over by Jack Campbell and instead spent the bulk of his final year playing with AHL Ontario. Drafted by the Avalanche with the 63rd overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft, the Slovak spent six years in Colorado before playing for Montreal, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay.