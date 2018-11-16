Budaj is under the weather and could miss Friday's clash with Chicago, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Even if Budaj is healthy enough to suit up, it seems unlikely he will be between the pipes which means Cal Petersen is slated to make his first NHL start -- although the team has not provided confirmation of its starting keeper. The veteran Budaj will likely get the start for the second game of the Kings' back-to-back versus Nashville on Saturday.