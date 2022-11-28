Danault recorded a pair of power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Danault had the secondary helper on both of Arthur Kaliyev's tallies in the second period. That makes it three power-play points over the last two games for Danault, who also has four multi-point efforts over the last nine contests. The 29-year-old center has been excellent this season with seven tallies, 11 helpers, 46 shots on net, 24 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 24 appearances.