Byfield (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Byfield was also absent for Monday's 4-2 loss to Colorado because of the injury. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 appearances in 2025-26. Kenny Connors is expected to remain in the lineup Thursday, but he might lose his spot once Byfield is ready to return.

