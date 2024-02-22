Watch Now:

Arvidsson (lower body) is out week-to-week, Kevin Weekes of ESPN reports.

Arvidsson was hurt on his first shift in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The 30-year-old winger was playing in his fourth game of the season, though it's unclear if his current lower-body injury is at all connected to the back surgery that kept him out for the first four months of the campaign.

