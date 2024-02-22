Arvidsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Arvidsson is considered week-to-week with the lower-body injury he sustained during Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 30-year-old winger made his season debut last Thursday against New Jersey after missing the first 50 games of the campaign while recovering from back surgery, but it isn't clear if this latest issue is related to that injury. Morgan believes Arvidsson could eventually land on long-term injured reserve, so it seems like he's likely facing another extended absence.