Arvidsson (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Oilers, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Arvidsson will miss a third straight contest due to his undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old winger was red hot down the stretch, racking up seven helpers through his last seven appearances, so he should provide a nice boost to the Kings' offense once he's given the green light to return.