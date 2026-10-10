Catton scored a goal, dished out an assist, posted a plus-2 rating, fired four shots on net and recorded two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Catton secured his second two-point game of the new season Friday by scoring Seattle's first goal of the night and following it up with a primary helper late in the middle stanza. The 20-year-old forward is off to a strong start across five games, where he has two goals, four points and 11 shots on net. After a rookie campaign where he compiled seven goals and 17 points over 66 regular-season outings, Catton appears primed to take a step forward in his sophomore campaign. He'll likely continue to center one of Seattle's two middle-six lines moving forward. He's an intriguing stash option in deep fantasy leagues.