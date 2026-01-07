Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolvanen (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Bruins.
Tolvanen is set to miss his first game of the season. He has 25 points over 40 outings so far, though he will have to wait to end a four-game point drought. Tye Kartye is likely to enter the lineup in place of Tolvanen.
