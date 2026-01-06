Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Snaps scoring drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudreau scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Gaudreau snapped a four-game scoring skid with this tally, an empty-netter at the 17:25 mark of the third period. This was his fourth goal of the season, and while he holds a top-six role in the lineup, he isn't producing enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.
More News
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Rare power-play goal in win•
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Makes play for first goal•
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: First helper since return•
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Removed from IR•
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Out 4-6 weeks•