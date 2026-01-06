default-cbs-image
Gaudreau scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Gaudreau snapped a four-game scoring skid with this tally, an empty-netter at the 17:25 mark of the third period. This was his fourth goal of the season, and while he holds a top-six role in the lineup, he isn't producing enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.

