Schultz (personal) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schultz sat out a second game despite rejoining the Kraken at Monday's morning skate. With Brian Dumoulin (lower body) out, Schultz will get back into action Tuesday, skating on the third pairing. It's unclear if Schultz will see much power-play time given Ryker Evans' presence in the lineup.