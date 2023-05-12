Grubauer will get the starting nod in Dallas on Thursday, per the NHL's media site.
Grubauer was tagged with five goals on just 22 shots in a Game 4 loss, resulting in the series being tied again. He's registered an unsightly 3.93 GAA and .875 save percentage so far this series. In Games 1 and 2, both in Dallas, he coughed up eight goals on 72 shots.
