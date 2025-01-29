Grubauer will protect the home goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Unsurprisingly, Grubauer will get the second half of a back-to-back after Joey Daccord was in net for a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Monday. This will be Grubauer's first action since Jan. 12 against the Red Wings, a game in which he was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots. Grubauer has lost five straight outings (0-4-1) while allowing 17 goals in that span.