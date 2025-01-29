Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grubauer will protect the home goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Unsurprisingly, Grubauer will get the second half of a back-to-back after Joey Daccord was in net for a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Monday. This will be Grubauer's first action since Jan. 12 against the Red Wings, a game in which he was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots. Grubauer has lost five straight outings (0-4-1) while allowing 17 goals in that span.

More News