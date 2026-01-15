Grubauer made 23 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

He nearly bailed the Kraken out after an ill-advised change in OT sprung Nico Hischier for a breakaway, but Hischier's shot just slid under Grubauer's arm. The veteran netminder has gone seven straight starts without taking a regulation loss, posting a 5-0-2 record during that hot streak with a stellar 1.69 GAA and .946 save percentage as he pushes to take over the No. 1 spot in the Seattle crease.