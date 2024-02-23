Grubauer stopped 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

It wasn't a goaltending Picasso, but Grubauer did enough to get the win while Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle led the charge on offense with a combined seven points. Grubauer has won both of his starts since he returned from a lower-body injury, stopping 45 of 48 shots over those two games. He's up to 7-9-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 19 appearances. Grubauer's getting more consistent results lately, so he may have a chance to carve into Joey Daccord's playing time.