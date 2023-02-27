Grubauer stopped 17 of 21 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. He was pulled in the second period.

Toronto didn't start right away, but they fought back with force after Vince Dunn opened the scoring. Grubauer's rebound control was spotty, though he didn't get much help from his defense in 24:13 of ice time. The 31-year-old will wear the loss for this poor outing, taking consecutive defeats for the first time since Jan. 16-21. Grubauer is now at 8-11-3 with a 3.10 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 24 contests. With the Kraken starting to struggle, it wouldn't be surprising to see Martin Jones get Tuesday's start in St. Louis after he stopped 11 of 12 shots Sunday.