Grubauer gave up five goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Grubauer only lasted two periods, with Martin Jones taking over in relief for the final frame. The Kraken were down 5-1 when the goaltending switch happened, but they were able to gain some ground in the third frame before ultimately falling. Grubauer now has a 2.97 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 11 playoff outings. He's played well enough this postseason to get a chance to bounce back in Game 5 on Thursday in Dallas.