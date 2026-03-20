Hagel scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Hagel has picked up six points over his last two games, working well on a line with Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli. The 27-year-old Hagel continues to offer scoring upside with four multi-point efforts over his last seven outings. For the season, the all-situations winger is up to 32 goals, 65 points, 181 shots on net, 54 PIM, 41 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating across 62 contests.