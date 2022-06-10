Hagel scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Hagel added the insurance tally with 59 seconds left in the third period, assuring the Lightning would take a 3-2 series lead back home. The goal snapped a nine-game point drought for the 23-year-old winger. He's been limited to five points in 16 playoff contests, but he's added 30 shots on net, 22 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating while seeing second-line usage since Brayden Point (leg) has been out.