Hagel (concussion) is fully healthy for the start of training camp, per Diandra Loux of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

Hagel suffered a concussion in Game 4 of Tampa Bay's first-round series against Florida on April 28, which resulted in him missing the Lightning's final game of the playoffs April 30. However, the concussion didn't interfere with his offseason preparations. Hagel played the full 82 regular-season games in 2024-25 while setting career highs in goals (35) and points (90).