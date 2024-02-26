Hagel produced a goal and two assists with two shots on net and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Skating on a line with NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov has its perks. Hagel extended his point streak to 13 games with the impressive performance, a stretch in which the 25-year-old winger has nine goals and 20 points. He sits just two points short of reaching 60 for the second straight season as he surged toward a career-best campaign.
