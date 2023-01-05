Elliott will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Wild, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning previously confirmed Andrei Vasilevskiy as the starting goalie in a since-deleted Tweet. Elliott allowed one goal on 26 shots in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday. It's still odd to see him start on back-to-back nights, which suggests something may be off with Vasilevskiy. This will be a tougher matchup for Elliott, especially given the quick turnaround between appearances.