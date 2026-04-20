Lightning's Charle-Edouard D'Astous: Status in question going forward
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
D'Astous (undisclosed) exited Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 and did not return.
D'Astous left the game after being hit by Josh Anderson, who received a minor penalty for charging on the play. There was no update on the 27-year-old defenseman's status after the game. If D'Astous is sidelined for Game 2 on Tuesday, Declan Carlile will probably draw into the lineup in a third-pairing capacity.
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