Carlile's point drought extended to 13 games in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Carlile has just two helpers over 20 appearances during his current stint in the NHL. Despite the lack of offense, he may be pressed into a larger role as the Lightning deal with a potential availability crisis on the blue line. Max Crozier (illness) was out Saturday, while Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (upper body) left the contest with injuries. The Lightning are also missing Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed) and Ryan McDonagh (lower body) at this time, and it's unclear who will fill out the blue line for Monday's game versus the Mammoth. Carlile has three points over 29 outings but may end up getting top-four minutes if none of the injured defensemen are available.