Guentzel scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Guentzel continues to surge on offense. He finished November with 10 goals and seven helpers over 14 contests as a fixture in the Lightning's ever-reliable top six. The 31-year-old winger is now at 14 goals, 27 points, 70 shots and a plus-5 rating through 25 appearances this season. Guentzel is tracking toward another 40-goal campaign, which would be his second in a row and the fourth of his career if he can pull it off.