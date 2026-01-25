Guentzel had two goals and an assist in an 8-5 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Guentzel has three multi-point efforts in his last four games (four goals, three assists). He has six goals, 15 points and 32 shots on net through 11 games in January. Guentzel continues to be a great fit with the Lightning. He is on pace to surpass his career-high 84-point performance from the 2021-22 regular season.