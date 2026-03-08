default-cbs-image
Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Guentzel is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). He has 27 goals, 40 assists and 166 shots in 61 games this season. Guentzel is on a 90-point pace so far, which would set a new career high.

