Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Keeps marching at career pace
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Guentzel is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). He has 27 goals, 40 assists and 166 shots in 61 games this season. Guentzel is on a 90-point pace so far, which would set a new career high.
