Guentzel had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over San Jose.

He has put up back-to-back two-point games (two goals, two assists). Guentzel fired just four shots in those two games, including only one Tuesday. He had 13 shots in his previous two games. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, Guentzel has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and 25 shots in nine games. He also has one game-winning goal and four power-play points (one goal) in that span.