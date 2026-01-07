Guentzel scored a power-play goal in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Guentzel is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assists), and he has put up a power-play point in each of those games (one goal, two assists). He sits second in team scoring with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games, which puts him on pace for a potential 86-point season. That would be a career mark for Guentzel, whose best year came in Pittsburgh in 2021-22.