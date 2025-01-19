Guentzel produced a power-play goal and two helpers, one on the man advantage, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Guentzel recorded his second three-point effort of the campaign Saturday, and all of his production came in a lopsided second period in which Tampa Bay potted four goals. The left-shot winger has scored in back-to-back games after going fives games without a tally. Guentzel has logged two goals, four helpers and 10 shots on net over his last four games. The 30-year-old has done his part in attempting to replicate the production lost by Steven Stamkos, who is in his first season with Nashville. Guentzel is up to 23 goals, 46 points (15 on the power play), 14 PIM, 111 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating through 43 appearances in his first campaign as a Bolt.