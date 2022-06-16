Sergachev scored a goal on three shots, logged six hits, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Sergachev's tally came 48 seconds after Ondrej Palat pulled the Lightning within a goal in the second period. They forced overtime, but only last 1:23 into the extra frame before taking the loss. Sergachev has been at his best lately with two goals and two assists in his last three games, giving him eight points in 18 playoff outings overall. The 23-year-old defenseman has added 22 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 38 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating.