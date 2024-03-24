Kucherov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Kucherov's point streak was hanging in the balance late, but he extended it to 13 games when he set up Steven Stamkos' equalizer in the final minute. During the streak, Kucherov has five goals and 24 assists. The winger is at 41 goals, 82 assists, 269 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 69 contests overall.