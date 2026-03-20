Holmberg notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Holmberg helped out on Yanni Gourde's goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Holmberg has little upside on offense -- this assist was just his third in 12 games since the Olympic break. He's at a career-high 20 points through 60 outings while adding 56 hits, 29 blocked shots, 74 shots on net and a plus-3 rating from a bottom-six role.