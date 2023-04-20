Jeannot (lower body) is good to play in Game 2 against Toronto on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Jeannot missed Tampa Bay's previous four contests due to the injury. He had six goals, 18 points, 107 PIM, 290 hits and 62 blocks in 76 appearances during the regular season. Jeannot is projected to play alongside Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Corey Perry in his return.