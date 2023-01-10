Hedman (personal) joined the Lightning for Tuesday's practice, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Hedman was with his wife for the birth of their second child and missed Friday's game against Winnipeg as a result. Now that he's rejoined the Lightning, the stage seems to be set for him to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Columbus. Hedman was paired with Zach Bogosian during Tampa Bay's practice.