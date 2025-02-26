Hedman scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Hedman scored on a slap shot from the point on a 5-on-3 power play. He now has nine goals, and he's one snipe shy of putting up double-digit goals for the 10th time in his last 12 seasons. Hedman's 45 points put him squarely in the top-10 in the NHL. And his 96 blocked shots project to 140 on the season -- that would be a new career mark if he can sustain the effort.
