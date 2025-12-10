Lightning's Victor Hedman: Exits contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.
This was Hedman's third game back from an undisclosed injury that landed him on injured reserve, but it's not clear if this issue is related. It could be, as Hedman hasn't quite looked like himself since his return. The 34-year-old defenseman's status should be updated prior to Thursday's game versus the Devils.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Removed from LTIR•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Deemed probable against Islanders•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Lands on LTIR•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out a couple of weeks•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play Tuesday•